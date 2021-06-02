Chris Steunenberg, owner of Splashdown Vernon water park, is preparing for the first day of opening July 18, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Chris Steunenberg, owner of Splashdown Vernon water park, is preparing for the first day of opening July 18, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Okanagan’s only waterslides eye Canada Day opening

COVID-19 restrictions remain in place as directed by provincial health orders

As Vernonites watch the mercury climb into the 30s, some have wondered when the beloved waterslide park is set to open.

The newly rebranded Splashdown Vernon, formerly Atlantis Waterslides, is gearing up to open its doors on Canada Day (July 1).

COVID-19 guidelines remain in place as directed by provincial health orders and are subject to change as defined by B.C.’s Restart Plan.

Tickets are available online and quantities are determined by current health orders. Personal details will be maintained for contact tracing.

Masks are mandatory when entering or exiting the park and are to be worn inside when physical distancing can’t be maintained.

Last year, Coldstream’s Chris Steunenberg said he couldn’t have envisioned opening under pandemic circumstances when he purchased the park in 2019, but with decades of experience in the industry, he remained committed to bringing a splash of fun to local families.

The Steunenberg family purchased Cultus Lake Waterpark more than 25 years ago and went on to build an amusement park across from it.

