Crystal Surina and daughter Heidi visit with the horses after their sleigh ride Saturday at O’Keefe Ranch.(Lisa Masurek/Morning Star)

O’Keefe Ranch holiday sleigh rides delight

Dashing through the snow

When we think of Christmas, presumably, not many of us think of Clydesdales, Belgians and Percherons —unless you’re familiar with O’Keefe Ranch.

—-

WATCH

—-

As part of its Nostalgic Christmas celebration,the historic local landmark offered fun-filled six nights of sleigh rides. Guests were welcome to come early and explore the historic village decorated for Christmas, visit with the animals, and take photos on an old fashioned sleigh.

The O’Keefe Ranch and is now closed for the regular season (the historic buildings are winterized and not open for viewing) re-opening in May 2018.The Ranch is located at 9380 Hwy 97N Vernon.

For more information visit www.okeeferanch.ca

(Lisa Masurek/Morning Star)

Hefty contribution to Good Food program

