The South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation celebrated a $100,000 donation with a ribbon cutting on Feb. 13, 2023. (Photo- SOS Medical Foundation/Instagram, from left to right: Lissette Little – Director of Development SOSMF, Sally Ginter- CEO SOSMF, Heather Pahlberg – Board Director, SOSMF, Pat & Herb Wycherley, Ramesh Rikhi – Board Director SOSMF, Ilene Steele, Teresa Fortune – Manager Clinical Operations SOGH, Carole Bird – Board Director, SOSMF, Peter Steele, SOSMF Chair)

Oliver hospital’s trauma room gets upgrade after $100k donation

Herb and Pat Wycherley’s donation capped off the room’s final renovations

Upgrades to the trauma room at the South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver are officially complete, thanks to a six-figure contribution from a pair of local donors.

A $100,000 donation from Herb and Pat Wycherley capped off funding for renovations to the hospital’s trauma room, the South Okanagan Similkameen (SOS) Media Foundation announced this week.

The gift was made in celebration of Pat’s mother, Bea Becker, who served for 10 years on the former SOGH hospital board.

Leaders from the SOS Medial Foundation celebrated the donation with a ribbon cutting on Monday, Feb. 13.

“The new upgrade provides a larger, more efficient space, a new storage room outfitted for enhanced infection controls and new lighting,” the SOS Medical Foundation wrote in a social media post.

“This donation to SOGH recognizes the amount of time Pat’s parents generously dedicated through volunteerism in healthcare.”

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

CommunityPenticton

