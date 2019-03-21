Olympic rower challenging diabetics to live life to the fullest

Salmon Arm students will be getting a visit from an Olympic rower and diabetes survivor who will speak about overcoming the challenges of living with Type One Diabetes – and dispel myths that it prevents people from living an exciting life.

On May 15, Chris Jarvis, president of the I Challenge Diabetes organization, will be visiting Salmon Arm to speak with students about his experience living with diabetes and working as an advocate to improve the lives of Canadians with diabetes, and educate the public on the challenges they face.

The focus of I Challenge Diabetes comes from Jarvis’ passion for sports and athleticism, and seeks to show different ways that people with diabetes can challenge themselves both physically and mentally while remaining in control of their medical condition. As a former Olympic rower and coach, Jarvis has a wealth of experience to offer for those with diabetes seeking to live an active life. He was diagnosed at age 13 and has worn an insulin pump since being diagnosed, pursuing high level athletic achievements despite this.

I Challenge Diabetes has been seeking to partner with school districts in Canada to increase education and awareness around diabetes, recently beginning a partnership with the Toronto District School Board to become an education partner delivering diabetes education to schools in the district.

Jarvis’ visit to Salmon Arm on May 15 will include three schools in the area, though the exact schools are still being decided upon.

