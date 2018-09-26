One eye to the earth and the other to our future

Sicamous resident Margo Westaway looked for ways to steer people towards a sustainable future, be it through clean energy or organic gardening. (File photo)

I can still see her, kneeling on the frosty dock, pointing down a snowy Sicamous channel, her eyes focused on my camera but her gaze on the future.

I first met Margo Westaway in January 2007. My time with the Eagle Valley News had just begun, and there was a mystery to every Sicamous resident I’d yet to meet. Margo had piqued my interest with a vision she had for a local clean energy project – using new, small hydro-turbines in the channel to provide Sicamous with a source of clean energy. I thought it would make a good story.

“It just takes will, the will of the people, and if I can get more people behind me who see this huge opportunity, then we can be the first in Canada,” Margo had told me.

I remember meeting Margo at the Sicamous public dock to take a photo of her to go with the story.

After setting up and taking a few photos, I thought we were good to go. But no, she wanted to see the photos I’d taken to make sure she was happy with the way she appeared in them. So we had a look, though I didn’t think there was a need. Not because of any self-assuredness in my photographic skills. No, I think it had to do with bias – my already being impressed by this enthusiastic, optimistic, forward-thinking person.

Unfortunately, while her turbine idea may have received some political attention, it remains an untapped opportunity. On the up-side, selfishly speaking, I was pleased the story resulted in my making a new friend in Sicamous.

Sometimes I’d bump into Margo at different community events, such as a community walk she went on with her daughter Maia. Sometimes she would email me story tips and even photos she’d taken from her home of odd occurrences at the end of her driveway on Highway 1.

In the spring of 2011, Margo contacted me with the idea of running a gardening column in Eagle Valley News. Soon after, her popular Gaia Gardening column began its five-year run in the paper.

Related: Rainy days and Shuswap gardens

While the column’s main focus was organic gardening, she would sometimes write at length about personal life experiences, travels and more, often with a sense of humour, a bit of self-deprecation and an eye to our future.

“Nature provides us with all the knowledge and methods we need to sustainably manage our plants, water needs and soils – we need only to observe from it,” writes Westaway in her column, A New Year’s Resolution for 2014. “Nature provides us with an amazing abundance of free organic and nutrient-rich materials to use in so many wonderful ways to keep our gardens and farms healthy and alive with life forms. We need only to gather and use them. Nature also has an amazingly powerful toolbox and medicine cabinet to restore damaged places, plants and soils back to a healthy state – we need only to learn about them.”

Related: Small changes, big difference

In one of her more off-topic columns, inspired by her cat, Margo explored the history of the flea circus.

“The shows were great for fairgoers, but it wasn’t always fun for the fleas, because most of them were permanently glued to props such as posts, plus the wire collars wrapped around their necks were usually worn their entire life (which luckily was only five months)… Over time, most of the circuses died off, save for a few in England and the U.S. up to the 1970s. That wasn’t due to a lack of fans or free the fleas protesters. It was simply a case of running out of the common house flea due to better hygiene – and our smaller, wimpier fleas from our pets just weren’t up for the job.”

Related: A whole host of funny facts about the flea circus

In another column, A Gardener Destined for the Funny Farm, Margo acknowledged her penchant for sometimes taking on gardening projects maybe greater than she could handle and pursuing them all the same.

“I’m often disillusioned and defeated, limpy and gimpy, dusty and dirty, harried and hurt, frazzled and fatigued, broken and bandaged and sunburned and sore – and yet I still find some warped pleasure in all of this.”

I didn’t see Margo or hear from her much last year. I knew she’d been fighting cancer. In an August 2017 email, Margo indicated the battle seemed to be going well, and that she was thankful her husband Rick Charleston was able to take some time off work to provide needed support.

“That was pretty trippy and scary to walk into a cancer ward, but the nurses were always wonderful and I could only be thankful that our medical system paid the bills and I was well looked after by a lot of caring people,” Margo wrote.

On Monday, I received a phone call from Rick. He told me Margo had passed away, that her cancer battle had resumed and things turned for the worse.

Following an immediate wave of grief came a flood of memories, most of them brief but all of them connecting to form a larger picture of a person I knew and valued as a friend.

Margo Westaway may not have been able to get sustainable energy flowing in Sicamous, but I know she had a positive impact in the community all the same.

The Eagle Valley News/Salmon Arm Observer team offers our deepest condolences to Rick and Maia, family and friends.

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter