Open house will feature Summerland Ornamental Gardens

Event scheduled for Oct 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Friends of the Gardens are holding an open house about the Summerland Ornamental Gardens on Tuesday.

The open house will be held at the Summerland Library on Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free (donations are always appreciated) and visitors can enjoy coffee and goodies, find out about volunteer opportunities, seed-saving, water conservation and how to identify the weeds they have in their own gardens.

Dr. Kenna MacKenzie will be offering a presentation on native bees and other pollinators. Photos of the gardens in all four seasons will add beauty to the occasion.

The Summerland Ornamental Gardens are located above the Summerland Research Centre, off Highway 97.

Previous story
Woof the therapy dog eases angst at Salmon Arm Okanagan College campus
Next story
Tulip sales commemorate liberation of the Netherlands

Just Posted

Man swims to shore after boat catches fire on Shuswap Lake

Vessel reported to have caught fire near Sorrento when owner tried to start engine

Salmon Arm fans not filling seats at Silverbacks games

Silverbacks manager Brooks Christensen questions low game attendance.

Donation of life-saving devices honours memory of Salmon Arm student

Grandparent provides automatic external defibrillators hoping they never need to be used

Woof the therapy dog eases angst at Salmon Arm’s Okanagan College

After being adopted by the college’s librarian, dog showed knack for companionship

Man jailed who stole from vehicles at Salmon Arm trailer park

Judge issues 30-day sentence plus 12 months’ probation

Disability issues dominate North Okanagan-Shuswap forum

Candidates grilled about accessibility to a range of support and services at Vernon forum

Tulip sales commemorate liberation of the Netherlands

Summerland Legion selling tulips for 75th anniversary of liberation during Second World War

Car bursts into flames during book drop off at Oak Bay library

Patrons to library, Monterey centre watch 1990s sedan burn up

Months after inmates escape B.C. prison, community still wants answers

‘We need to get on to the next phase to make sure this doesn’t happen again,’ says Metchosin resident

After 26 years, Vancouver Island First Nations group moves to final negotiations

Vancouver Island’s Hul’qumi’num Treaty Group transitions to Stage 5

Humongous buck in North Okanagan backyard

‘I’ve never seen anything like this before’

B.C. cops cleared of sex assault allegations in Cuba to undergo disciplinary proceedings

Officers Const. Mark Simms and Const. Jordan Long were detained for 10 months in Cuba

Only a matter of time until ‘Okanagan Bob’ is identified, police say

The notorious Hwy. 97 driver’s identify can’t be released until he commits a criminal offence

Woman arrested in iPhone theft from man in wheelchair on Surrey bus

The 32-year-old woman, who has not been named, is due in court Oct. 22

Most Read