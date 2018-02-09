Opportunities for women in trades

WELDING - Chanel Harvey of West Central High School prepares to weld at the 2017 Regional Skills Competition at Red Deer College. Carlie Connolly/Red Deer Express

If you’re a woman interested in the trades, an opportunity is coming up in Salmon Arm to learn more.

On Wednesday, Feb. 28 from 5 to 6 p.m., the Okanagan College Salmon Arm Trades Centre in the industrial park will hold an information session about the upcoming Gateway to the Building Trades for Women program which starts in April 2018.

During the 12-week program, participants begin learning about safety and best practices for the job site. Participants work individually and as a team building hands-on projects in a variety of trades. This program includes Occupational First Aid Level 1 (OFA1) certification, industry guest speakers, a job-site tour, and Employment Readiness training. All materials, equipment, and steel toe boots are provided.

Trades may include: carpentry/joinery, plumbing/piping, electrical, automotive/collision/RV, sheet metal and welding.

At the info session you will meet with Women in Trades Training staff, tour the shop, get details about the upcoming program and review your eligibility for program funding – only 12 fully sponsored seats available.

All attendees will be entered to win a draw for a door prize and light refreshments will be served.

For more information, go to www.okanagan.bc.ca/wtti or call toll free, 1-877-755-2266, ext. 4825.