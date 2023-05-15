Opportunity to learn about indigenous wellness programs in Salmon Arm

Rise Up Indigenous Wellness is welcoming the community to an open house.
On Thursday, May 18, from 1 to 5 p.m., staff will be introducing its programs and services.
Sponsored by SASCU, around 2 p.m. there will be a presentation, a thank you and drumming.
Launa Payne, executive director, explains Rise Up Indigenous Wellness is a place for urban indigenous people to gather, where on-the-land and food security programs are offered.
The office is located at 875 Lakeshore Dr. West in Salmon Arm.
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook follow us on Twitter
and subscribe to our daily newsletter.