Opportunity to learn about indigenous wellness programs in Salmon Arm

Rise Up Indigenous Wellness to hold open house May 18

Rise Up Indigenous Wellness volunteers and staff in Salmon Arm make healthy food and put together tote bags in February 2023 to give away. (File photo)

Rise Up Indigenous Wellness is welcoming the community to an open house.

On Thursday, May 18, from 1 to 5 p.m., staff will be introducing its programs and services.

Sponsored by SASCU, around 2 p.m. there will be a presentation, a thank you and drumming.

Launa Payne, executive director, explains Rise Up Indigenous Wellness is a place for urban indigenous people to gather, where on-the-land and food security programs are offered.

The office is located at 875 Lakeshore Dr. West in Salmon Arm.

