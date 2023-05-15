Rise Up Indigenous Wellness volunteers and staff in Salmon Arm make healthy food and put together tote bags in February 2023 to give away. (File photo)

Rise Up Indigenous Wellness volunteers and staff in Salmon Arm make healthy food and put together tote bags in February 2023 to give away. (File photo)

Opportunity to learn about indigenous wellness programs in Salmon Arm

Rise Up Indigenous Wellness to hold open house May 18

Rise Up Indigenous Wellness is welcoming the community to an open house.

On Thursday, May 18, from 1 to 5 p.m., staff will be introducing its programs and services.

Sponsored by SASCU, around 2 p.m. there will be a presentation, a thank you and drumming.

Launa Payne, executive director, explains Rise Up Indigenous Wellness is a place for urban indigenous people to gather, where on-the-land and food security programs are offered.

The office is located at 875 Lakeshore Dr. West in Salmon Arm.

Read more: Access to food crucial to Salmon Arm society’s work on Indigenous wellness



newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmHealthIndigenousShuswap

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
IN PHOTOS: Hot weekend of mountain-bike racing and family friendly fun in Salmon Arm
Next story
Spring brings new nesting spot in Salmon Arm for downtown ducks

Just Posted

A mama mallard circles the pond at the Salmon Arm campus at Okanagan College on May 15 with several ducklings of a variety of sizes. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Spring brings new nesting spot in Salmon Arm for downtown ducks

Salmon Arm Secondary student Sergs Oriana was selected for the 2023 Marie Manson Virtual Artist Residency with the Salmon Arm Art Gallery. (Damen Archard photo)
Salmon Arm Secondary student selected for artist residency, preparing for upcoming exhibition

Chase RCMP and Shuswap Search and Rescue are looking for a man who was last seen clinging to an overturned kayak in Chase Creek on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Shuswap Search and Rescue photo)
RCMP, Shuswap Search and Rescue looking for kayaker last seen in distress in Chase Creek

Lil’ Pups participants begin their ride at the Salty Dog Enduro at the South Canoe trails on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
IN PHOTOS: Hot weekend of mountain-bike racing and family friendly fun in Salmon Arm