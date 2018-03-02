Organ donors desperately needed

Annick Lim was one of the 1,000 individuals who could have died waiting for an organ transplant.

But she was fortunate, and is alive today to tell her story.

Yet, it’s not her story that the Okanagan resident is so eager to share. It’s the B.C Transplant numbers that she hopes will inspire more people to step up to save lives.

“Did you know that only 1,604 Vernon residents are actually registered through the current registration method in B.C.?” said 42-year-old Lim, who was diagnosed at 18 months and just celebrated her 19th anniversary since her kidney transplant.

“That’s only 3.3 per cent of the population vs the average of 20 per cent provincially.”

Therefore Lim, and her husband, are in Vernon this weekend to help boost the numbers. They are volunteering at the Body and Soul Wellness Fair Saturday 10-5 and Sunday 10-4 to help people register their decisions for organ donation. You can find her at booth No. 8.

But all Okanagan residents are urged to come sign up at the fair or register online (transplant.bc.ca).

The numbers for the rest of the Okanagan (as of last week according to BC Transplant) are also concerning for recipients like Lim.

Kelowna – 4,613 – population 194,882 = 2.3%

Penticton – 1,927 – population – 43,313 = 4.4%

Summerland – 328 – population – 11,615 = 2.8%

Osoyoos – 108 – population – 5,085 = 2.1%

Okanagan Falls – 175 – population – 2,230 = 8.7%

Kaleden – 89 – population – 1,224 = 7.2%

Princeton – 63 – population – 2,677 = 2.3%

West Kelowna – 1039 – population – 32,655 = 3.1%

Vernon – 1,604 – population – 48,073 = 3.3%

“There are currently over 4,000 people waiting for their life saving organs and more than 1,000 of those will die this year waiting,” said Lim, a volunteer with the Canadian Kidney Foundation of Canada, B.C. and Yukon Branch and and B.C. Transplant.

“It’s been about paying back the Kidney Foundation for how much they have changed my life.”

Lim’s dad, who lives in Quebec, was her donor when she desperately needed a kidney 19 years ago.

“The Kidney Foundation was there in that they paid for his flight, paid for his wife to come,” said Lim.

She is forever grateful and has spent the last 10 years volunteering and has raised $60,000 for the Foundation.

Due to a lack of volunteers in the Vernon area, Lim is in town, again trying to make a difference.

Thursday, March 8 also marks World Kidney Day.

Lim thanks her lucky stars every day that the Kidney Foundation was around to help her.

“It was started in 1964,” she said. “If I was born 10 years before that I would be dead.”



