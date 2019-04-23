Racing sternwheelers – believed to be sister ships, the C.R. Lamb (left) and Andover (right) were built by G.B. Ward and Sons within a year of each other (1907). Initially called the Silver Stream, the Andover had to be renamed because the name was already registered.The Andover was a pleasure ship with an 8.0 horse-powered sternwheeler engine. It was 93-feet long, 19.9-feet wide and 4-feet in depth. Her gross tonnages was 177. The C.R. Lamb had a 34.0 horse-powered engine, was slightly shorter in length at 91.3 feet, but the same width and depth as her sister. The C.R. Lamb was the longest serving steamship on the Shuswap. She was beached at Kamloops, her engines removed, and laid to rest at the bottom of the Thomson River. (Photo courtesy of the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village)

Our history in pictures

