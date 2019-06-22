Our History in Pictures

Photographs often come to the archives with little information. This photographer worked at a studio in Vancouver from 1908 to 1913. William Jefferson Carpenter also worked in Rossland, Greewood and Spokane. Luckily Carpenter noted the location of his studio when he stenciled his negative, helping staff at the museum identify the date. This Salmon Arm image of McGuire Lake isn’t the only one taken by Carpenter. The Salmon Arm Realty commissioned a large format panorama of the Fortune orchard on Lakeshore Road. Was it the same trip? No one knows. (Photo courtesy the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Village)

