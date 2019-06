Bedford’s Pharmacy at the west corner of Alexander Avenue and Front Street (Lakeshore). The pharmacy occupied the McGuire General Merchant store. The image can be dated by the cars and knowing the SAFE Store burned down in 1956. Albert Bedford, photographer. Image supplied by the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

