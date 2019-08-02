Our history in pictures

The aftermath of the Salmon Arm Farmers’ Exchange fire of May 15, 1975. The Exchange began shipping apples in 1907. Before the co-operative was formed, farmers shipped individually to any customers they could find. Realizing it wasn’t good business to sell apples in competition with each other, local farmers united. The operation grew to include a sawmill and box factory. A sister organization, S.A.F.E. Ltd., operated a co-operative retail store on the other side of the street. A fire struck that building during a board meeting, interrupting the minute taker in 1956. Image from the Denis Marshall collection and courtesy the Salmon Arm

