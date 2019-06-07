Our history in pictures: Breaking into the movie business

Turning of the sod for the construction of the Salmar Theatre, from left, is Bob Grabler, Ken Hunter, Kelly Hayter, C.C.(Ches) Barker and Newton Minion.

Imagine a community coming together to create a living memorial to the soldiers who had not returned from war. The date was 1946. The group was the Salmon Arm Community Association. The idea was to raise money for a community arena. But how?

Members of the newly formed Association decided to get into the movie theatre business. The first step was to raise the capital needed. When asked to help, the citizens of Salmon Arm opened their wallets. The project was locally financed by debentures and non-interest bearing bonds.

The Salmar Theatre officially opened May 5, 1949, with the showing of the 1947 film, Life with Father. Admission was 5¢ with a free matinee for all school children.

Image courtesy of the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village

