A maypole dance is part of the May Day celebration in Salmon Arm circa 1924. Photo courtesy of the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

Our history in pictures: Celebrating the month of May

Read more: Our history in pictures: May Day parade cavalcade

Read more: Our history in pictures: May Day Parade mystery pilot

Vernon students release Salmon Fry into 6 Mile Creek

