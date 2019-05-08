Our history in pictures: Celebrating the month of May

A maypole dance is part of the May Day celebration in Salmon Arm circa 1924. Photo courtesy of the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.
Accused pleads guilty to flight from a peace officer, driving while prohibited
Search and rescue group plunge into cold, raging river as part of regular training
Environment Canada is calling for high temperatures, clear skies and sun all week starting tomorrow
Rogers informs Salmon Arm council of 2.6-metre antennae on downtown building as a courtesy
A transport truck is reported to have jackknifed on the Trans-Canada Highway… Continue reading
Buckingham Palace has released the name of Meghan and Harry’s baby boy
Paramedic told everyone to ‘get out’ after hearing the word ‘kill’ from the bathroom
Mobile devices, TV programs and radio stations will be disrupted at 1:55 p.m.
The total sockeye fry released to date is 1.1 million into 6 Mile Creek and 4 million into Okanagan Lake.
$1 from every Big Mac, Happy Meal and hot McCafe drink will go to charity
John Brittain, 68, has been charged with murder and manslaughter
38-year-old was nabbed with a bait bike in Nanaimo
A suspect, who was earlier questioned in the case, has been taken into custody
Meng was arrested in December at Vancouver’s airport at the request of the United States
Two groups of motorcyclists from Alberta plan to visit Haldane Elementary on May 10.
A transport truck is reported to have jackknifed on the Trans-Canada Highway…
A Penticton man has been charged in relation to the incident
Head of city bylaws department suffers ‘nasty bite’
Evan Smith and Gavin Limber will be playing for the Vikings in the ACAC next season
Enderby resident Barb Tomlinson caught two Western Grebe birds performing a mating dance in Salmon Arm.
Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman