Downtown Salmon Arm circa 1949. Why? The Salmar Theatre opened in May 1949 and the United Church Gym Hall burned down in December of the same year. Both buildings are present in this photo. Douglas Kermode photographer. Image courtesy of Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

Read more: Remains of B.C. soldier identified in France, more than a century after death

Read more: Our history in pictures: Fight night

Read more: How should B.C.’s private forests be managed?

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter