This photo was taken at the four-way stop where Wharf Road intersects with Lakeshore Road, the home is unidentified. Did the dishes rattle in their cupboards when the train went by? The photographer is Rex Lingford who had a studio just behind the house. Circa 1909-1914. Photo courtesy of the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village

