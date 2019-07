The date is May 28, 1976. One houseboat sits idly as Big Lou is being loaded. The Salmon Arm Marina is going to be much busier place this summer! If you know who is in the driver’s seat of Big Lou or the operator of the crane, please email archives@salmonarmmuseum.org. Image from the Denis Marshall collection and courtesy the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village

