Fight night at the Coronation Hotel. This postcard is from the Ernie Doe Estate. Names associated with this photo, but not necessarily left to right, are Monte Label, Bill Haddock, Herbert Horsfall, Chalmers Cumming, Leslie Cameron, Jack Webster, Dr. Demers and E.E. Demers. Are you able to help sort the names out?

Photo courtesy of the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

