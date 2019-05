Farmers taking in the crop on the Rauma farm in November, 1946. Pictured are Andy Rauma, Elina Salo, Vivian Rauma, Julius Holm, Betty Rauma, Amy Rauma and Sylvia Salo as well as Polle the horse. Photo courtesy of the Sicamous and District Museum and Historical Society

Read more: Our history in pictures: The Granite Creek hatchery

Read more: Our history in pictures: May Day parade cavalcade

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter