Lined up for a team photograph in Salmon Arm’s arena around 1914.

According to author Denis Marshall, Percy Ruth (fourth from right) stands next to Matt Carroll. The player on the far left is believed to be Charlie Turner.

Photo courtesy the Denis Marshall collection and the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

