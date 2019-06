Front Street and Alexander, Rex Lingford, photographer Circa 1909-1911. The McGuire cottage on the left was built in 1905 and moved to Ross Street to make way for the business block in 1912. (Image courtesy of the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village)

