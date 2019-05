A decorated car fit for a queen leads the 1925 May Day parade, with the Salmon Arm Consolidated School, later known as Salmon Arm Elementary School, in the background. (Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village)

Read more: Okanagan history in pictures

Read more: Our history in pictures

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter