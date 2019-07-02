Our history in pictures: Salmon Arm road house

The Hotel Alexandra on Hudson Street (now Avenue). Rex Lingford took this photograph of the owners at the time, Mr. and Mrs. Alex Miller and their daughter Alyde, far right. Who are the other people? The hotel was, according to author Roland Morgan, one of the last road houses of classic design to be built in B.C. The building was demolished in 2002 and is currently the site of the Avon Parking Lot. Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village

