Our history in pictures: Salmon Arm road house

The Hotel Alexandra on Hudson Street (now Avenue). Rex Lingford took this photograph of the owners at the time, Mr. and Mrs. Alex Miller and their daughter Alyde, far right. Who are the other people? The hotel was, according to author Roland Morgan, one of the last road houses of classic design to be built in B.C. The building was demolished in 2002 and is currently the site of the Avon Parking Lot. Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village

Read more: Our history in pictures: 50 years hitched

Read more: Our history in pictures

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Video: Summer fun in Sicamous for Canada Day

Just Posted

In photos: Chase celebrates Canada’s 152nd

Canada’s 152nd involved a full day of celebration in Chase. Festivities kicked… Continue reading

Seymour Arm woman dead after being struck by vehicle

Chase RCMP seek information to assist with investigation of June 28 collision

RCMP search for suspects of Canada Day assault in downtown Kelowna

The victim’s injuries, although serious, are not believed to be life-threatening

Salmon Arm RCMP warn of fake gold jewelry sold in parking lots

Police receive two reports from buyers scammed with fakes, out hundreds of dollars

In photos: Light up the night – Canada Day fireworks at Canoe Beach

Canada Day celebrations in Salmon Arm ended with a bang, or multiple… Continue reading

Video: Summer fun in Sicamous for Canada Day

Road hockey, waterslides, live music and more make Sicamous’ Main Street a fun place to be on July 1.

Our history in pictures: Salmon Arm road house

The Hotel Alexandra on Hudson Street (now Avenue). Rex Lingford took this… Continue reading

Column: Mystery of the gifted polar bear fishing streamers

Great Outdoors by James Murray

B.C. First Nation stops Taseko Mines drilling

Tsilhqot’in Nation near Williams Lake opposes the New Prosperity gold and copper mine project

Caribbean comedian finding laughs in the Okanagan

Randy Jernidier started performing in 2017

Sexual harassment lawsuit vs. former BC RCMP spokesman settled

Former Insp. Tim Shields had been accused of harassing a civilian employee

A walk back through Chase history

Historian David Lepsoe gives tour group a look back at community’s past

Okanagan inside workers, early childhood educators, join CUPE

Union says ‘large majority’ of 13 workers voted in favour of joining CUPE Local 626

Fairy village built by B.C. kids destroyed twice in a week

Children who made the whimsical village in the Chilliwack neighbourhood said they will rebuild

Most Read