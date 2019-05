A government fish hatchery at Tappen, located at the mouth of Granite (Tappen) Creek. The Hatchery was established in 1901 and managed by superintendent D.S. (Scotty) Mitchell until it was abandoned around 1916. Photo is by Rex Lingford,circa 1909-1914. (Photo courtesy of the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village)

