Our history in pictures: Where is Gold Creek Falls?

Max Branchflower writes on the back of this photograph, “My cousin Bess Ralston and I… taken at Gold Creek Falls, Revelstoke – Arrowhead Road.” But where is Gold Creek Falls near Revelstoke? Cathy English at the Revelstoke City Museum believes Gold Creek Falls was an earlier name for Sutherland Falls, named after a Revelstoke doctor who also served as Highways minister. Sutherland Falls is on Blanket Creek and south of Revelstoke. The area is now part of Blanket Creek Provincial Park. Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village

