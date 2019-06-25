Max Branchflower writes on the back of this photograph, “My cousin Bess Ralston and I… taken at Gold Creek Falls, Revelstoke – Arrowhead Road.” But where is Gold Creek Falls near Revelstoke? Cathy English at the Revelstoke City Museum believes Gold Creek Falls was an earlier name for Sutherland Falls, named after a Revelstoke doctor who also served as Highways minister. Sutherland Falls is on Blanket Creek and south of Revelstoke. The area is now part of Blanket Creek Provincial Park. Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village

Our history in pictures: Where is Gold Creek Falls?

Max Branchflower writes on the back of this photograph, “My cousin Bess Ralston and I… taken at Gold Creek Falls, Revelstoke – Arrowhead Road.”

But where is Gold Creek Falls near Revelstoke? Cathy English at the Revelstoke City Museum believes Gold Creek Falls was an earlier name for Sutherland Falls, named after a Revelstoke doctor who also served as Highways minister. Sutherland Falls is on Blanket Creek and south of Revelstoke. The area is now part of Blanket Creek Provincial Park. Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village

Read more: Our history in pictures: Downtown Salmon Arm, 1949

Read more: Our history in pictures: Make way for downtown

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Salmon Arm pedestrian tunnel blooms with colourful murals
Next story
Okanagan RCMP serve up slices and support for Special Olympics B.C.

Just Posted

Sicamous’ first cannabis store to open June 27

High Mountain Cannabis, located on Finlayson Street, recently received their provincial licence

Seymour Arm road to remain closed until at least early next week

Mudslides close forest service road, repairs can’t be made safely until rain stops

UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway reopens after fatal collision west of Salmon Arm

Police collision analysis and reconstruction investigating scene of head-on crash

Man charged in Salmon Arm church shooting returns to court

Provincial Court judge allows two-week adjournment in murder, assault changes

Two girls teams and one boys team to play “B Cup” Provincials in July

The U14 Girls, the U13/14 Boys and the U16 Girls have all qualified for provincials

VIDEO: Killer whale steals fisherman’s catch off North Coast

Fishing duel results in eager orca snagging salmon in Prince Rupert

Fate of accused in Canadian couple’s 1987 killings in jury’s hands

William Talbot’s lawyer says DNA doesn’t prove murder

In photos: Co-op steps up for Shannon Sharp Learning Circle

Armstrong Regional Co-op donates $30,000 through

Okanagan RCMP serve up slices and support for Special Olympics B.C.

Last years inaugural campaign raised more than $12,000

Car window smashed with a bike in Kelowna

A staffer working in the area on the incident says vandalism is a reoccurring problem

Kelowna Mayor’s walking tour of Rutland cancelled

Growing issues surrounding supportive housing leads to rescheduled meeting with concerned resident

Hergott: Moral obligations and your will

Lawyer Paul Hergott discusses wills and moral obligation

Shots fired at metal sign in Central Okanagan

A road sign was shot at and damaged, but nobody was hurt

Okanagan marathoner bests former Canucks at Vancouver race

Vik Bains raced Daniel and Henrik Sedin and finished just ahead at the 2019 Scotiabank Half Marathon

Most Read