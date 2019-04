R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum will be providing weekly look back at the history of Salmon Arm and the Shuswap.

This week’s historical photo is of the Salmon Arm Observer circa 1909. Do you know who the people in the photo are?

(Photo courtesy of Denis Marshall and the Archives Room at R.J. HaneyHeritage Village)

