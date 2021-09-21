Over $39,000 raised in South Okanagan for OSNS through Tim Hortons smile cookie campaign. (Tim Hortons)

Over $39K raised for OSNS through South Okanagan Smile Cookie campaign

Local Tim Hortons smash fundraising goals with thousands of cookies bought

When it comes to our love of cookies and supporting OSNS Child and Youth Development Center – South Okanagan residents can’t be beat.

Tim Hortons’ customers exceeded this year’s fundraising goal by buying tens of thousands of smile cookies over the last week at South Okanagan locations.

“We are amazed at the fact we not only beat last year’s goal but we crushed it by almost $10,000,” said Nicole MacMillan, owner-operator of the Tim Hortons South Okanagan locations.

This year raised a total of $39,248.56. One hundred per cent of these funds will all go to OSNS Child and Youth Development Center located right in Penticton.

“We are inspired by our community and our teams. No matter the challenges we have faced, our community continues to give back. This week, we had a blast in the restaurants and delivering cookies around town.”

OSNS has been helping children overcome developmental challenges in their movement, play, speech, language, learning, attention and behaviour since 1978.

READ MORE: OSNS chosen charity for 2021 Smile Cookie campaign

READ ALSO: Memorial Ride for Rex Gill goes this Saturday

fundraiser

Previous story
Kelowna-based non-profit launches fundraising campaign for vulnerable families
Next story
Kelowna woman wins dream trip to Alaska’s Mount Denali

Just Posted

A two-storey office building is planned for this lot at 2110 11th Ave. NE next to the Trans-Canada Highway and near the Comfort Inn in Salmon Arm. (City of Salmon Arm image)
New building planned for 11th Avenue NE in Salmon Arm to house doctors, engineers

Six RCMSAR Shuswap Station 106 volunteers were awarded the National Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary Operational Merit Medal for their help in rescuing a 68-year-old hiker who fell off of a cliff on Sept. 9, 2020. (Facebook)
Shuswap search and rescue volunteers receive medal for life-saving mission

Registered Acupuncturist Melanie McLeod recently opened Apricus Wellness in the Old Courthouse building on Hudson Avenue in downtown Salmon Arm. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Place of healing: Salmon Arm acupuncturist opens new practice in Old Courthouse

School District 83 Superintendent Donna Kriger announced hold and secure measures at Salmon Arm schools were lifted as of Sept. 20, 2021. (File photo)
Hold and secure measures lifted at Salmon Arm schools, following protester incident