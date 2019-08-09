Regional District of North Okanagan directors are expected to consider adding the possibility of paddleboard trails on Okanagan and Kalamalka Lakes to the 2020 budget discussions. (Ryan VanVeen photo)

Paddleboard trails considered for Okanagan lakes

Regional district expected to consider trails for Okanagan and Kal lakes in 2020 budget talks

An aquatic trail could prove popular with local residents and visitors.

The Regional District of North Okanagan is expected to consider a paddleboard trail on Kalamalka and Okanagan lakes as part of its 2020 budget discussions.

“Providing residents with a trail of this nature would increase safety measures for paddlers by providing distance and separation between other motorized recreational activities, while also adding to tourism amenities in the region,” states an RDNO staff report.

A paddle trail already exists in Kelowna on Okanagan Lake.

While buoys would identify the paddleboard trail, the goal is not to keep boats out of the area.

“We can’t (under federal regulations) restrict use but Kelowna has noticed a reduction in paddling and motorized vessel conflicts,” said Mike Fox, RDNO’s general manager of community services.

As part of its process, RDNO will have discussions with Coldstream, Lake Country, Vernon and Kelowna about aquatic trails.

