Pandemic precautions change hours at Salmon Arm city hall

Public will still be able to access services online during two hours when facility closed

The hours at Salmon Arm City Hall have changed, effective Monday, April 12.

The city announced city hall will be closed for two extra hours Monday through Friday in response to the pandemic.

The city’s Facebook and website post reads that in an effort to keep staff and the public safe, city hall will be closed from noon to 2 p.m. until further notice.

“This closure will allow for additional cleaning and to accommodate staff shift changes. Staff will be working on staggered shifts during this time…”

The city adds that the impact to citizens is expected to be minimal because there are online options. They can be found at: http://salmonarm.ca/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=298.

Salmon Arm council

