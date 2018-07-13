Panning for gold pioneer style

Prospective gold prospectors and others were at the RJ Haney Heritage Village & Museum for Pioneer Day on July 8.

Brice Koge takes the drivers seat in an antique car while Dan Buisine gives directions at the R.J. Haney Pioneer Day on Sunday, July 8. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

Maisie Newnes befriends a young goat at during Pioneer Day at RJ Haney Heritage Village and Museum on Sunday, July 8. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Tressa, Alan and Maverick Bailey handle some antique firearms at R.J. Haney pioneer day on Sunday, July 8. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Makenna, Mason and Darlene Moffat pan for gold at R.J. Haney pioneer day on Sunday, July 8. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Beckett Lowe plays one of the carnival games at R.J. Haney pioneer day on Sunday, July 8. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

