Partnerships help secure top honours for Sicamous from B.C. Communities in Bloom

For Deb Heap it was mission accomplished.

The Sicamous Communities in Bloom Committee chair recently received word the long sought after five-bloom designation had finally been achieved with B.C. Communities in Bloom.

Sicamous was one of three 5-bloom winners for 2022 – what judges recognized as a challenging year in which “recovery and resilience” were clearly on display among Communities in Bloom (CIB) participants.

“The beautification and revitalization of our town centre has always been the top priority of Sicamous Communities in Bloom,” shared Heap in a District of Sicamous media release. “We would like to acknowledge the support of our sponsors and partners and the hard work of our volunteers in achieving the top 5 Bloom award from BC Communities in Bloom.”

CIB judges based their evaluation on different sectors of the community, including municipal, residential, and commercial properties. Community involvement in each is fundamental to the program and CIB judges’ evaluation.

CIB judges took note public spaces throughout town, including the Sicamous legion grounds that serve as a “central gathering/event space.”

“There is a wonderful modern collection of business storefronts that have been refurbished along Main Street,” reads the CIB’s evaluation form for Sicamous. “The revitalization continues to expand to the Marine waterfront where businesses have begun to transform the ‘spaces between’ into nighttime attractions. We see seating, lighting, music and food attractions emerging in a temporary set up that can hopefully lead to a more permanent attraction.

The pedestrian movement through the marine downtown area is a key route to continue enhancing as the well used route helps connect people to the beachfront park.”

Judges also noted the importance of partnerships the local CIB committee has with the municipality, the Splatsin First Nation and community groups such as the Eagle Valley Arts Council.

“Many relationships like the one with the Arts Council have been bolstered by showcasing projects created by their club members,” said the judges in their evaluation. “The art boards, created by volunteers, have been well placed throughout the community. Each adding another level of interest to the landscaped areas.”

Read more: Video: Sicamous prepares for Communities in Bloom judging

Read more: Communities in Bloom backs two cleanups in Sicamous

The Eagle Valley Resource Centre received special mention by judges, who said “its food garden and tranquil outdoor counselling space are hidden gems that are a wonderful resource for area residents who need them. Kudos to the staff and volunteers who offer support services such as a food bank and counselling which are just some of the ways the community is served.”

Heap said the committee’s first run at Communities in Bloom was in 2017, when Sicamous received three blooms. In 2018 and 2019, the community achieved four booms, and only recognition for projects in 2020 and 2021 when there were no formal evaluations conducted.

I agreed to take the lead with Sicamous Communities in Bloom because I felt it was a great vehicle to advance the priorities of the Official Community Plan after I chaired the advisory committee and the OCP was adopted.

In 2018 and 2019 we were awarded 4 blooms, 2020 and 2021 we received recognition for our projects but there was no formal evaluations done in those years.

For this year’s success, Heap credited her volunteers and the partners – businesses and organizations – who helped to transform the town. Heap added the believes Sicamous has a good shot at the 2022 Communities in Bloom Year of the Garden award, which celebrates gardens and gardening and how they make a community special.

Heap said the five bloom award will be presented at the Sicamous council meeting on Oct. 12.

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

Sicamous