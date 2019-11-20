Peak Pride rainbow reaches new Okanagan territory

SilverStar Mountain Resort is thrilled to partner with Rebellious Unicorns to host Peak Pride 2019 from December 6 to 8.

Beginning in 2017, Peak Pride brings together the LGBT2Q+ community, while working with local mountains on creating more inclusive and welcoming communities for people of all gender identities, gender expression, sexual orientation, race and religious beliefs.

“We are so excited about this partnership with Rebellious Unicorns,” said Chantelle Deacon, media relations manager, SilverStar. “We are honoured to host Peak Pride at SilverStar, and we are excited to make it an annual, on-mountain event.

“As a community-orientated mountain, we believe in inclusivity, while continuing to add more events that everyone will enjoy.”

Peak Pride started at Big White in 2017 and has since expanded to Sun Peaks, and now SilverStar. All Peak Pride events are open to everyone no matter how they identify or express themselves.

“I am thrilled to be working with the SilverStar team on bringing Peak Pride to the resort,” said Dustyn Baulkham, executive producer, Rebellious Unicorns Production Company Inc. “Peak Pride at SilverStar will be the last Pride event in North America of the 2019 season and also the first winter Pride event of the 2019/2020 ski season.”

“SilverStar is investing in their staff by having a significant proportion of them participate in the Canadian LGBT+ Chamber of Commerces LGBT Diversity Tourism Training Workshop prior to Peak Pride taking place. It’s going to be a great way to kick off the 2019/2020 season.”

The weekend will feature an amazing drag show by Freida Whales & Ella Lamoureux at the wipeOUT party on Saturday, while Kelowna musician, DJ Shado spins the beats. There will also be a mountain pride parade down Milky Way and so much more.

For all the details about Peak Pride SilverStar, visit peakpride.ca/silverstar2019/ or skisilverstar.com/events/peak-pride-at-silverstar/

