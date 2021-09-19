Robert Emms found this juvenile pelicon near the dog beach at Okanagan Lake. While pelicans have been seen in OK Falls and Osoyoos, it's a rare sight in Penticton. (Robert Emms)

Pelican pops into Penticton for a visit

The rare bird was swimming near the dog beach on Okanagan Lake

A rare bird has been spotted in Penticton Sunday.

Robert Emms was walking near the dog beach at Okanagan Lake in Penticton on Sunday when he spotted a juvenile pelican.

“I’ve never seen them here before.’ said Emms.

Pelicans are known to frequent lakes in OK Falls, Oliver and Osoyoos but not in Penticton.

The pelican was spotted alone and it’s not known if it will stick around.

This isn’t the first time Emms, an unofficial birder, has spotted rare birds in Penticton.

He captured beautiful photos of some trumpeter swans that stopped in the Warren Avenue West ponds for a visit with some Canadian geese. Those swans are known to live along the shoreline of Highway 97, year-round.

READ MORE: Swans visit downtown Penticton

Penticton

Previous story
Garage sale helps Falkland church keep doors open
Next story
Kelowna-based non-profit launches fundraising campaign for vulnerable families

Just Posted

Vernon’s Mission Hill Elementary School Grade 5 student Connor Castonguay (right) casts his ballot into the box in front of polling clerk, school principal Devon Tyssen, during the school’s Students Vote day for the federal election Monday, Sept. 20. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
North Okanagan, Shuswap students get crack at federal election vote

From left to right: Conservative candidate Mel Arnold, People’s Party candidate Kyle Delfing, Liberal candidate Shelley Desautels, Green Party candidate Andrea Gunner and New Democratic Party candidate Ron Johnston.
UPDATE: Early results show Arnold in the lead for North Okanagan-Shuswap

A Salmon Arm senior Golds player navigates a would-be Rutland Voodoos interceptor in play under the lights at the Little Mountain Sports Complex on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm senior Golds tackle undefeated Rutland team under Friday night lights

Plans for an expansion of the Maple Tree Montessori Daycare show the area, in purple, at the corner of 12th Street SE and Auto Road, where the daycare wishes to use city property for parking. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Plan to use city land for parking for Salmon Arm daycare expansion gets initial nod