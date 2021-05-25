Penticton cat missing for 2 months found safe and sound

Enzo, an indoor cat, got out and had a large adventure around town

Enzo, the cat, has been found and is now safe and sound at home after two months on the lam. (Facebook)

Enzo, the cat, is back home safe and sound after two months of being missing.

On Saturday, Sean Dyer took to Penticton Facebook groups to say, ‘Enzo is home! After two months, he’s finally home.”

Enzo accidentally escaped Dyer and Jula Sukumar’s home on March 30. He has been an indoor cat for the last five years but was an indoor/outdoor cat before then. Sukamar has had Enzo for more than nine years.

“He’s my soulmate cat,” Sukumar said on Sunday. “He has been with me through all my 20s. I was just devastated when he was gone.”

They live in the Papineau area on the second floor of a duplex.

“When he got out, he must have been scared and ran down the stairs and got lost,” said Dyer.

Dyer and Sukumar printed missing posters and put them up all over town.

They flooded the locals helping locals Facebook pages and the Penticton Facebook page for help finding their beloved cat.

“All our our neighbours helped looking for him. People all across town would call in to offer sightings and advice on how to find him,” he added.

“We put the litter box outside so he could find his scent, we put out food and water. Critteraid helped a lot with advice and let us borrow a live cat trap which we would stock with food every night.”

It was emotional while he was gone, they both said.

“Enzo is a rock in our lives,” Dyer said. Plus, there was the added stress of several cats being poisoned in the area.

Their other cat Xena would routinely look for Enzo while he was gone.

Enzo was eventually found hanging around a home on Forestbrook, near KVR Middle School. The family who found him posted on social media that a cat they didn’t recognize had been coming around.

“We hear Enzo would hop in the house and eat that cat’s food for about a week. He must have been neighbourhood hopping while he was gone because he came back to us completely unscathed and looking healthy,” said Sukamar.

The family who rescued him coaxed Enzo into a cat carrier and called the couple to tell them they had Enzo.

“I was so happy. I couldn’t believe it,” Sukamar said. “I wasn’t sure it was him until I heard his distinctive meow.”

When Enzo got home he picked up his old routine like he never left, said Dyer.

“It was such a relief and feeling of joy to see him on his bed,” said Dyer.

“He waltzed in here like nothing has happened. He’s head butting us and cuddling,” she said.

Dyer and Sukumar wanted to thank the community, their neighbours and everyone for helping “us reunite our family.”

“It’s just so heartwarming to see how our neighbours were searching and helping. That’s the beauty of Penticton and that sense of community. We are so happy to have Enzo home.”

