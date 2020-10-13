Penticton couple Scott and Jessica Tregoning have an Oct. 15, 2020 Zoom meeting with a local fertility clinic. (Contributed)

Penticton couple seek help to cover surrogacy costs

After losing two babies, the Tregonings have reached out to the community for assistance

After losing two babies, a Penticton has couple has raised over $20,000 towards their $30,000 goal to help with surrogacy costs.

Scott and Jessica Tregoning were married on April 7, 2017. “Anxious and excited” to start a family they found themselves expecting their first child Feb. 9, 2019.

However, on Nov. 14, 2018, Jessica’s water broke too early. The couple and their prematurely born son, Paxon, were flown to Children’s Hospital in Vancouver. Paxon only lived for 3 days.

The young couple says they were devastated by the loss but soon found themselves expecting again. Jessica was monitored closely throughout the couple’s second pregnancy, she had a scheduled C-section in September 2020. But with only two weeks before the C-section, on Aug. 31, the incision in her uterus from her previous c-section burst.

She was rushed to the hospital where their second child, Matix Jack Tregoning, was pronounced stillborn.

The Tregonings have since been informed by doctors that Jessica will not be able to carry a baby safely.

Desperate to have a child, the couple decided to have a surrogate carry their next child.

The couple has a Zoom meeting scheduled for Oct. 15 with a local fertility clinic. However, surrogacy costs are not covered by BC Medical. Unable to afford surrogacy costs, the couple decided to ask the community for help.

A GoFundMe page started Oct. 9 has since raised nearly $24,000 dollars for the couple.

jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Community

