Gord Portman, 47, was awarded by the Royal Canadian Humane Association for his role in helping to save two people from a Penticton house fire in March. (Jesse Day - Western News)

Gord Portman, 47, was awarded by the Royal Canadian Humane Association for his role in helping to save two people from a Penticton house fire in March. (Jesse Day - Western News)

Penticton man recognized with Canadian bravery award for intervening in house fire

Gord Portman will look to continue his life-saving ways after the fire inspired him to get sober

Gord Portman, the Penticton man who assisted in saving two lives in a house fire earlier this year, has been honoured with a bravery award by the Royal Canadian Humane Association for his actions during the fire.

READ MORE: No hesitation; two bystanders assist in Penticton house fire rescue

After Portman intervened in the fire, he was inspired to get clean and sober.

“I saw that picture of me in the paper and I just looked at myself like ‘oh boy I need help,’” Portman told the Western News after receiving his award. “I needed to get clean and sober after that.”

The Royal Canadian Humane Association’s mission is to “recognize deeds of heroism, by Canadians in civilian life, who, through their alertness, skill and concern, save or attempt to save a life, especially where those actions lie outside the ordinary duties of the person involved.”

Portman would have received the award during a ceremony but due to the pandemic he received his plaque and medal in the mail Friday, Dec. 11.

After saving Linda Paksec and her daughter in the March house fire on Duncan Avenue, Portman checked himself into Discovery House Men’s Treatment Centre to seek help for his substance abuse. Now, over six months later, he’s clean and sober and has moved into a new home where he lives with his dog, Zippy. He’ll be seven months clean and sober Dec. 22.

“I need to thank the Discovery House for saving my life,” he said. “I helped rescue Linda and her daughter but it was me that needed rescuing too.”

Portman believes he would still be using drugs if it wasn’t for the fateful house fire. “I’d still be out there, lost in my addiction, missing in action.”

READ MORE: Strangers unite to help Penticton woman recover after devastating house fire

Looking ahead, Portman hopes his story can inspire others struggling with addiction to seek help. Eventually, he wants to work in addictions counselling himself.

“I have a habit of being in the wrong place at the right time,” Portman said, explaining that he’s intervened in multiple other life-or-death situations. “God’s got a purpose for me.”

Now that Portman is sober and living on his own, he plans to begin taking courses at Okanagan College and one day hopes to work at Discovery House himself.

“I just love helping people, that’s who I am,” he said.

“I want to work in the field of addiction one day, tell my story and help people with addiction and help other addicts.”

A born and raised Pentictonite, Portman said he’s regained many tarnished relationships with friends and family since getting sober after the fire. “I missed a lot of years but I’m back now and I want to help everybody.

“If anyone needs help they can message me on facebook and I can direct them to some resources and tell them how to make things easier.”

READ MORE: Penticton rallies to save dog’s life


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

addictionsCommunity

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Young cancer survivor’s crafts raise $3,400 for Salmon Arm girl needing surgery
Next story
Home for Christmas organizers plan safe events for Salmon Arm

Just Posted

Karen Oliver, a local artist, is selling off several of her original paintings including “bad hair day” to benefit the Red Barn Arts Centre. (Submitted)
Sale of local artist’s paintings to benefit Sicamous’ Red Barn

A painting will be up for sale each day until Christmas Eve

What We Cooked features recipes submitted by staff, students and community members from Okanagan College’s campuses. (Okanagan College)
Okanagan College creates cookbook during COVID to support students

The cookbook features recipes of what the school’s library staff cooked during the pandemic

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry poses with Nisha Yunus, who has been a residential care aide with Vancouver Coastal Health for 41 years. Yunus was one of the first health-care workers in B.C. to receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (BC Government photo)
Column: Seeing a light at the end of the tunnel

Opening Our Eyes by Nan Dickie

In response to restrictions around COVID-19, Home for Christmas community dinner hosts Ken and Erin Fraser, pictured with their children Josiah, Eilidh, Lachlan, Rowan and Miriam, are hosting an afternoon event at McGuire Lake on Christmas. (Leah Blain photo)
Home for Christmas organizers plan safe events for Salmon Arm

Ken and Erin Fraser switch out annual community dinner for pizza and stroll at McGuire Lake

Nine-year-old Jane Scranton has wrapped up the Christmas craft-making she has been doing to raise money for a cancer surgery for Halle Krawczyk, whose family her family met when she was undergoing cancer treatment. Jane made more than $3.400 in less than two weeks for Halle’s family’s expenses in Pittsburgh. (Contributed)
Young cancer survivor’s crafts raise $3,400 for Salmon Arm girl needing surgery

People generously support nine-year-old girl’s craft-making campaign to help girl with rare cancer

(The Canadian Press)
Front-line workers named Canada’s Newsmaker of the Year by editors

Health workers held the hands of the dying when their loved ones couldn’t be there

Kelowna RCMP will not be allocating additional resorces to patrol or be stationed at Big White Ski Resort, despite requests from management to enforce public health guidelines. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
RCMP won’t send additional resources to Big White, despite requests

Big White Ski Resort management requests additional resources to enforce public health guidelines

WEB ONLY (Myriams-Fotos/Pixabay photo)
A Guide to Giving: Ways to support Salmon Arm non-profit groups at this time of giving

The Observer’s annual guide lists the needs of non-profit organizations

The search for Master Sailor Duane Earle, from Winnipeg, has concluded. The Boatswain, described as a ‘sailor’s sailor’ was not found. (Courtesy Canadian Armed Forces)
Search called off for sailor who possibly fell overboard from navy ship en route to Esquimalt

Canadian Armed Forces’ search for Boatswain Duane Earle concluded Tuesday evening

New Westminster resident is looking to sell hand-made ornaments for the holiday season
B.C. woman creates unique baked bean holiday ornament

Buy local this holiday season - with a baked bean ornament

Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu congratulates the staff and students of Kalamalka Secondary School who were dubbed Canada’s Most Informed School Dec. 15, 2020. (Screenshot)
University prep lands North Okanagan school in national spotlight once more

Fifth time is the charm for Kalamalka Secondary as it’s dubbed Canada’s Most Informed School

Thirty-four unionized workers represented by MoveUp started rotating job action at VantageOne Credit Union’s two Vernon locations Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Workers are calling for basic job protection and fair security. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
VantageOne open while Vernon workers on strike

Two branches previously closed due to job action have reopened

The area off Westside Road where the school will be built. Google.
Okanagan Indian Band envisions a new cultural school space, seeks community input

The new school space will be built on Komasket Park

(hunt-er/Pixabay photo)
Column: Reflecting on Christmases, and Christmas trees past

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Most Read