Representatives from the West Coast Kids Cancer Foundation and the Cops for Kids charity received cheques for funds raised by the South OKanagan RCMP Veterans Association and Penticton RCMP’s Regimental Ball. (Brennan PHillips - Western News)

Penticton RCMP Regimental Ball raises $16K for charity

Around 350 came to the ball held at the Penticton Lakeside Resort on May 27

The South Okanagan RCMP Veterans Association helped raise $16,000 for charity at the local 150th Anniversary Regimental Ball.

The ball, which celebrated the 150th anniversary of the founding of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, was hosted at the Penticton Lakeside Resort on May 27.

The formal evening included a dinner followed by a dance where members, support staff, spouses, dignitaries and friends of the Force gathered to celebrate the history and traditions of the RCMP.

Approximately 350 guests attended from across Canada.

The gala included a live auction with the funds raised going to two chosen charities: Cops for Kids and West Coast Kids Cancer Foundation.

The South Okanagan RCMP Veterans Association thanked the generosity of the guests and sponsorships from individuals and many local businesses for their support.

