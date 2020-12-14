Penticton students helping the homeless

Kindergarten students from Queen’s Park hand delivered care packages to Keeping Off the Cold organizers. The packages contained soup, water and hand made Christmas pictures. (Facebook)Kindergarten students from Queen’s Park hand delivered care packages to Keeping Off the Cold organizers. The packages contained soup, water and hand made Christmas pictures. (Facebook)
KVR Middle School students put together 94 care bags for the homeless. The bags contained water, food, socks and more. (Facebook)KVR Middle School students put together 94 care bags for the homeless. The bags contained water, food, socks and more. (Facebook)

Last week, Keeping Off the Cold (KOC) had another amazing donation from a thoughtful teacher and her students at KVR Middle School to help the homeless through the winter.

Melissa Burdock’s class at KVR Middle School, with the help of their families, put together 94 “RAC Packs” (aka Real Acts of Caring packs) featuring a variety of food, snacks, socks, gloves, blankets, hygiene items, handmade Christmas cards, and more. They also donated multiple boxes and bags of clothing items.

“These are going to make many people very very happy, helping to keep them a little more fed and warm this year as well as spreading holiday cheer,” said KOC founder Mike Forster said in a post on their Facebook page.

“Thank you to each and every one of you and the families who took part in this to make it happen. What a caring community we have.”

READ MORE: Keeping the Cold Off: Penticton’s saviours to the homeless

On Dec. 9, Kindergarten students from Queen’s Park Elementary hand-delivered bags full of noodle soups, bottled water, and handmade holiday cards for Penticton’s homeless population.

The holiday cards were delivered to people living on Penticton’s streets along with the food and water, adding a bit of extra cheer this season.

Penticton Nissan donated bags of coats earlier this month as well.

The organizers of Keeping Off the Cold are meeting around 23 people a night who are calling the streets their home. Some are now utilizing the newly opened Victoria Church winter shelter on Winnipeg Street.

The need is great, said Forster and Kristyn Trickey. The pair go out a few times a week to feed, clothe and check on people.

Forster founded the Keep the Cold off Penticton Foundation in 2016 after a trip to the local soup kitchen inspired him to do more to help. He was joined by Trickey, who felt the same need to do more, just over a year ago.

Because the need is so great, especially this time of year, KOC is holding a 12 days of Christmas online auction. Again local businesses have donated generously, including spa treatments, wine, artisan gifts and more.

Check out the auction and their Facebook page here.

Keeping off the Cold founder Mike Forster along with Krysten Trickey to bring warm things and care to those living on the streets of Penticton. (Jesse Day Western News)

Keeping off the Cold founder Mike Forster along with Krysten Trickey to bring warm things and care to those living on the streets of Penticton. (Jesse Day Western News)

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

homeless housing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Santa Claus will miss photos at Salmon Arm mall
Next story
Santa makes early stop at Salmon Arm senior care facility

Just Posted

People walk by COVID-19 artwork including a painting of provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Interior Health reports 250 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

A total of 837 cases remain active, with 28 in hospital and six in intensive care

A fundraiser has been launched to support James Hopkins and Helane Northey, who lost their Sicamous home in a fire on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (Gofundme photo)
Sicamous couple lose home in fire

House destroyed in blaze, fundraiser launched to help rebuild

The cell block at the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment will be undergoing renovations in the new year. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP cells to undergo renovation

Focus will be on safety, ensuring no blind spots exist in cell block

Upon arriving at work Monday morning, Dec. 14, Bastion Place staff were delighted to find three sacks had been dropped off over the weekend containing gifts for every resident. (Contributed)
Santa makes early stop at Salmon Arm senior care facility

Bastion Place staff say enough gifts were left for all residents to receive one

A laboratory technician holds a dose of a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate that’s ready for trial on monkeys at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand. (Mladen Antonov | AFP)
Kelowna, Kamloops only Interior B.C. cities with freezer space to store COVID-19 vaccine

‘As the other vaccines come, hopefully, it will be a little bit easier and logistically less complicated to get it out to the remote communities’

A healthcare worker puts on protective equipment at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
2,146 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. since Friday, 49 deaths

Coronavirus vaccinations begin in B.C. Tuesday

McKinney Place now has recorded 53 cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (File photo)
12 more COVID-19 cases at Oliver’s McKinney Place long-term care home

There are now 53 total cases associated with the outbreak

WEB ONLY (Myriams-Fotos/Pixabay photo)
A Guide to Giving: Ways to support Salmon Arm non-profit groups at this time of giving

The Observer’s annual guide lists the needs of non-profit organizations

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue president Nick Rivers. (PQB News file photo)
Hero reflects on harrowing rescue of man from raging Vancouver Island river

Nick Rivers rappelled into the Little Qualicum River to save a man clinging between two waterfalls

Greg Byron has donated 157 times as a blood donor. He drives in Penticton from his home town of Osoyoos to donate each time. He will be donating on Christmas Eve. (Submitted)
Okanagan man to make 157th blood donation on Christmas Eve

The Osoyoos man has been donating since he was 17

University of Washington Medical Center Pharmacy Manager Christine Meyer puts a tray of doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine into the deep freeze after the vaccine arrived at the University of Washington Medical Center’s Montlake campus Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Seattle. (Mike Siegel/The Seattle Times via AP, Pool)
COVID vaccine to roll out to health-care workers across B.C. by next week

B.C. has received 4,900 of the first batch of doses to be distributed across the country

(Pixabay.com)
Single British Columbians won’t have to spend Christmas alone under health orders

Those who live alone have a few options

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is looking into the actions of Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officers after a woman in handcuffs was injured while being led to police car. (Black Press file photo)
Police watchdog investigating after woman injured during Vernon RCMP arrest

Alleged incident happened Saturday, Dec.12 with woman in handcuffs hurt being led to police car

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Merritt RCMP cleared of wrongdoing after man shoots self near detachment

The man drove into the parking lot next to the police station on Dec. 5, got out of his vehicle with a rifle and fired shots

Most Read