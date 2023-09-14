Penticton’s local teams in Heat #1 of the mini-Penticton Dragon Boat Festival on Sat. 11. From left to right, the Penticton Golden Dragons, 22 In Sync and Survivorship. (Submitted)

Penticton Vees to take on Survivorship dragon boat team at Skaha Lake

The hockey players will trade their sticks for paddles on Sunday

The Penticton Vees are about to swap their sticks for paddles as they hit the water of Skaha Lake and take on the local Survivorship dragon boat team.

The Vees may be masters of the ice, but when it comes to dragon boating, the team made up of breast cancer survivors is hard to beat.

The two will go face against each other on Sept. 17 at 4 p.m.

The Vees players, with little instruction and some training, will join with staff to compete in the race.

Spectators are welcome and invited to come down and cheer on both teams.

Survivorship is committed to raising awareness of breast cancer in the Penticton community, showing other breast cancer survivors that life does not end with a cancer diagnosis while participating in the sport of dragon boating.

