Anna Fodor of Penticton took home the $500,000 prize for the Jan. 7 lotto draw. (Contributed Image)

Penticton woman wins $500,000 lotto prize

Anna Fodor collected $500,000 with her winning ticket

When Anna Fodor checked her lottery ticket and saw she hadn’t won the $70-million jackpot, she thought that was that.

However, when Fodor scanned the same ticket she realized she had nearly missed out on a $500,000 win for the Tuesday, Jan. 7 Lotto Max draw.

The Penticton resident, who bought the winning ticket at Duncan Grocery in Penticton, split the $1 million prize with another person in Ontario with the same winning numbers.

“I had checked on the BCLC website and I didn’t have any winning numbers on the main draw,” said Fodor. “I didn’t realize I had won until I scanned it at the corner store where I bought the ticket.”

Fodor said that that the feeling of the win was “Amazing, pure happiness.”

Fodor, who made the trek from her home in Penticton to BCLC’s Kamloops head-office to pick up her $500,000 cheque, said she’s no stranger to Kamloops.

“I was born in Kamloops and lived in B.C. all my life,” she said.

The first thing on Fodor’s bucket list? Getting herself a new Toyota Tacoma truck.

“I will buy a truck and probably a fifth wheel (trailer) for travelling, and invest the rest wisely,” said Fodor. “It will make a huge difference in my life.”

Keep an eye out for the Penticton Western’s exclusive interview with Anna Fodor by Mark Brett next week.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Snow angels: B.C. volunteers shovel for those who can’t

Just Posted

Hundreds race, thousands raised at Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet

More than 400 skiers participate in annual event at Shuswap’s Larch Hills

Sicamous Eagles suffer winless weekend

Games against the North Okanagan Knights, Summerland Steam and Kmaloops Storm all ended badly.

Rockslide obstructing traffic in Sunnybrae

Large boulders rolled onto Sunnybrae Canoe-Point Road in the South Shuswap.

Island road trip unkind to playoff-bound Silverbacks

As the ‘Backs hit the road, the chase for a better playoff berth in the Interior was heating up.

South Canoe Elementary made K-8 for one year

The motion was passed to keep students from making multiple transfers

VIDEO: Music stars pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at Grammys award show

Music artists including Billy Ray Cyrus, Rick Ross and Kirk Franklin paid tribute to Bryant

Coastal GasLink stresses pipeline ‘on a schedule’ as B.C. appoints liaison for Wet’suwet’en

670-kilometre pipeline is schedule to be completed by end of 2023

Penticton woman wins $500,000 lotto prize

Anna Fodor collected $500,000 with her winning ticket

Letter: Olive oil founder brings opportunity to connect on Israel-Palestine conflict

Writer invites public to hear talk by Zatoum founder Robert Massoud

Furstenau flays NDP as she launches B.C. Green Party leadership bid

LNG, Site C dam wrong for environment, Cowichan MLA says

Fire burns through unit at Penticton motel

Quick response from the Penticton Fire Department caught the blaze before it could spread

Vernon and Kelowna build excellence at Okanagan Housing Awards

Sunterra a five-time winner while Weninger Construction and Design wins Home of the Year

Woman guilty of dangerous driving crash that left Saanich girl, then 11, unresponsive

Nikirk guilty of one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm

Alleged Penticton shooter, John Brittain, appears in court to set trial date

Brittain waived his right to a preliminary hearing and opted to proceed straight to trial

Most Read