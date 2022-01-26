Penticton’s arts council partners with Vernon group for month-long ‘elderhood’ project

The exhibition of Aging, Art, and the Modern Elder will take place from Feb. 5 to Mar. 12

A Juve Furtado piece, titled Life Long Friends, is one of the works showcased by the Penticton and District Community Arts Council ahead of its latest project and partnership with the North Okanagan Chapter of Federation of Canadian Artists. (Juve Furtado piece, photo courtesy of the Penticton and District Community Arts Council).

A new exhibition that will see the Penticton and District Community Arts Council (PDCAC) partner with the North Okanagan Chapter of Federation of Canadian Artists (NOFCA) is inspired by modern humans’ increased life expectancy.

The upcoming exhibition, titled Aging, Art, and the Modern Elder, will be presented and hosted by the two art groups from Feb. 5 to Mar. 12 at the Leir House Cultural Centre in Penticton.

According to Penticton’s arts council, the exhibition’s goal is to educate people about aging, elderhood and ageism.

“This exhibition aims to present a positive and uplifting view of aging while also acknowledging the challenges, to provide a hopeful picture of the positive opportunities and the prospects possible in this life stage,” the PDCAC said.

Artists from the North Okanagan-based group will present original podcasts and visual art pieces.

The month-long presentation will also showcase the works of 16 NOFCA members who are over the age of 55 years. In total, the non-profit organization based in Vernon has a community of over 75 artists.

“The period of elderhood may now span 30 or more years of our lives,” the PDCAC added in a statement released on Wednesday (Jan. 26). It’s a statistic that has inspired the group to start a partnership with the NOFCA next month.

Through the presentation of visual pieces and audio recordings for over a month, the PDCAC and NOFCA hope to change people’s perceptions about getting older.

“The project will offer hope about aging, change perceptions about beauty and contribution, and engage seniors at all levels.”

Penticton’s arts council and its galleries, located at 220 Manor Park Avenue, will be open prior to the start of the presentation on Wednesday to Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Artist ExhibitOkanaganPentictonVernon