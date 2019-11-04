PET OF THE WEEK: Bannock and Poutine are large dogs in search of homes

Well-mannered dogs at Critteraid in Summerland will need large yards

I know it’s hard to believe but I am still searching for my own forever home. I have a brother named Poutine who is too.

We have to find our own separate families. We are large breed mixes that will be about 80 to 100 lbs once we are adults.

READ ALSO: PET OF THE WEEK: Icarus is a loving, sensitive cat

READ ALSO: PET OF THE WEEK: Louane once lived on the streets

We both are full of beans but well mannered.

We need a large yard and an active family each to keep up with us. We are only five months old.

If you are interested please call Aunty Arlene at 250 809 8225 to ask any questions

Thank you, let’s get us homes by Christmas please.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan Science Centre celebrates with free admission

Just Posted

Illegal buoys netted from Shuswap, Mara lakes

Transport Canada removes 53 buoys, tags another 186

Shuswap Middle School tackling inadequate nutrition with weekly soup lunch

The program will provide healthy food while teaching cooking and leadership skills.

Sicamous Eagles mauled by Revelstoke Grizzlies in double-header losses

The Sicamous squad reatins third place in their division after two weekend losses.

PHOTOS: Vernon dance studio entertains with gala evening

City Dance, which operates in Vernon and Salmon Arm, showcases dance to appreciative crowd

Word on the street: What will you be thinking during this year’s Remembrance Day ceremonies?

As Remembrance Day approaches the Observer took to the streets to ask… Continue reading

Happy 50th: ‘Sesame Street’ characters talk favourite celebrity guests

It includes everyone from Whoopi to Janelle

Stolen vehicle crashes into Kamloops home

The incident happened early Monday morning

PET OF THE WEEK: Bannock and Poutine are large dogs in search of homes

Well-mannered dogs at Critteraid in Summerland will need large yards

Mexican citizen pleads guilty to smuggling meth into Canada

Armando Esparza-Ochoa was caught trying to smuggle meth into Canada near Osoyoos in September 2018

Fungi fascination blooms in Okanagan

Victoria artist’s mushroom art on display at Caetani Centre

Summerland’s Sharing Stand takes in more than 2,700 kilograms of produce

Activity at weekly stand shows 49 per cent increase from 2018 figures

Elizabeth May resigns as Green party leader

Deputy party leader Jo-Ann Roberts steps into top role

Okanagan Science Centre celebrates with free admission

BBQ fundraiser planned for International Science Centre Day

With carbon monoxide, it doesn’t take a lot to be deadly

Nov. 1-7 is Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week in B.C.

Most Read