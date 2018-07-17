Photo Gallery: The moon through an Okanagan lens

The waxing crescent moon brought out a little photographer in everyone this past Sunday.

Martin Impey of Vernon captured the new moon in conjunction with the planet Venus, and the silhouette of the hill in what he called the “maid with the flowing hair”. His photo sparked interest up and down the valley of the moon in its waxing crescent phase.

From there we asked for your photos of the moon this past weekend, and residents from around the Okanagan and Shuswap delivered. Thanks to everyone who submitted photos.

Check out the photos below.

Ramona Shaw

Josh Bertrand

Sue Agostinho

Carey Bradley

Chinook McLean

Ian Christie

