PHOTO: Macaw makes new friend Salmon Arm farmers market

21-year-old Hoolio belongs to Tappen’s Wayne Smith

Spruce Grove, Alta. resident Michelle Harpe makes a new friend, Hoolio, at the Downtown Salmon Arm Farmers’ Market on Saturday, July 29, 2023. The macaw belongs to Tappen resident Wayne Smith. The two have been companions for 21 years.

lachlan@saobserver.net
#Salmon ArmbirdsFarmers markets

