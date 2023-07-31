PHOTO: Macaw makes new friend Salmon Arm farmers market

Spruce Grove, Alta. resident Michelle Harpe makes a new friend, Hoolio, at the Downtown Salmon Arm Farmers’ Market on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Hoolio belongs to Tappen resident Wayne Smith. The two have been companions for 21 years. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Spruce Grove, Alta. resident Michelle Harpe makes a new friend, Hoolio, at the Downtown Salmon Arm Farmers’ Market on Saturday, July 29, 2023. The macaw belongs to Tappen resident Wayne Smith. The two have been companions for 21 years.
