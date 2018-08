PHOTO: Oh my stars!

Magician has some fun at Downtown Askew’s 50th Anniversary celebration in Salmon Arm

Magician Leif David has some fun with Yusuf Musafa and Lara O’Dea during his performance on Lakeshore Drive as part of Downtown Salmon Arm’s entertainment for the Downtown Askew’s 50th Anniversary celebration. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Magician Leif David has some fun with Yusuf Musafa and Lara O’Dea during his performance on Lakeshore Drive as part of Downtown Salmon Arm’s entertainment for the Downtown Askew’s 50th Anniversary celebration. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Related: Road closed as party preparations get underway

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter