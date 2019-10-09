Photographic mystery: Can you identify the family in this photo taken in Salmon Arm?

If you know who they are, the Salmon Arm Museum and Archives would love to hear from you

The E.A.Palmer Co. Butcher Shop at R.J. Haney Village officially opened just last month. But this photo of Palmer’s shop is a bit of a mystery. Both the date the photo was taken and the names of the family in the wagon are unknown. If you know who they are, please email archives@salmonarmmuseum.org. (Photograph from the Earl Tomyn collection and courtesy of the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.)

The E.A.Palmer & Co. Butcher Shop at R.J. Haney Village officially opened just last month, Sept. 19. This photo of Palmer’s shop is a bit of a mystery. Both the date the photo was taken and the names of the family in the wagon are unknown. If you know who they are, please email archives@salmonarmmuseum.org. (Photograph from the Earl Tomyn collection and courtesy of the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.)

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter