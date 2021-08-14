PHOTOS: Artwork installed in Sicamous outside Eagle Valley Community Resource Centre

New artwork was installed in the parking lot of the Eagle Valley Resource Centre as part of a 2021 Communities in Bloom Project. (Zachary Roman/Eagle Valley News) New artwork was installed in the parking lot of the Eagle Valley Resource Centre as part of a 2021 Communities in Bloom Project. (Zachary Roman/Eagle Valley News) New artwork was installed in the parking lot of the Eagle Valley Resource Centre as part of a 2021 Communities in Bloom Project. (Zachary Roman/Eagle Valley News) New artwork was installed in the parking lot of the Eagle Valley Resource Centre as part of a 2021 Communities in Bloom Project. (Zachary Roman/Eagle Valley News) New artwork was installed in the parking lot of the Eagle Valley Resource Centre as part of a 2021 Communities in Bloom Project. (Zachary Roman/Eagle Valley News)

Installation of artwork in the parking lot of the Eagle Valley Community Resource Centre is almost complete.

The lot, which is shared with the Sicamous Legion branch, is the site of Deb Heap’s latest Communities in Bloom project.

The art installed on the fence has themes of food, family and community.

In addition to the artwork wrapping around the fence, rocks and plants were brought in to round out the aesthetically pleasing addition to the lot.

Heap thanked all the volunteers and property owners who helped make the project happen, including those from the Red Barn Arts Center/Eagle Valley Arts Council, the Eagle Valley Community Resource Centre, the Sicamous Legion, and the District of Sicamous.

