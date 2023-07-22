PHOTOS: Block Party takes over downtown Kelowna

The annual Downtown Kelowna Association Block Party took place on Saturday, July 22. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News)The annual Downtown Kelowna Association Block Party took place on Saturday, July 22. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News)
The annual Downtown Kelowna Association Block Party took place on Saturday, July 22. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News)The annual Downtown Kelowna Association Block Party took place on Saturday, July 22. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News)
The annual Downtown Kelowna Association Block Party took place on Saturday, July 22. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News)The annual Downtown Kelowna Association Block Party took place on Saturday, July 22. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News)
The annual Downtown Kelowna Association Block Party took place on Saturday, July 22. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News)The annual Downtown Kelowna Association Block Party took place on Saturday, July 22. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News)

It was a party in downtown Kelowna on Saturday, July 22.

The family-friendly and free event took place along Bernard Avenue, giving people a chance to experience live music, food, art, shopping, and a sense of community.

Games were available for kids and families to enjoy and many food trucks gave people a variety of options.

Retail store Lululemon had a recovery spa for people to try while there was a dunk tank that raised money for Tourette Canada and a local youth who will be the only Canadian this year to attend the New Jersey Centre for Tourette Syndrome’s Tim Howard Leadership Academy.

READ MORE: TIMELINE: Amber Alert enters day 4 for missing B.C. children

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CommunityKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
Happy birthday: Okanagan Falls Legion celebrates its 75th anniversary

Just Posted

Taunia Oddy (right) and daughter Lyz Klem paint palm-sized rocks to start the Sicamous rock snake near the trail by Finlayson Park Friday, July 21, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News)
Community art installation to snake its way through Sicamous

Smoke from the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire. (BCWS)
UPDATE: Some North Okanagan-Shuswap fires grow, 1 now being held

Smoke from the Ross Moore Lake wildfire on July 21, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service)
UPDATE: Wildfire south of Kamloops continues to grow, now 450 hectares

The hot press, where each sheet of plywood is inserted by hand, at the Canoe Forest Products mill in Salmon Arm. (Jim Cooperman photo)
Column: 58 years of plywood excellence at Canoe mill in Salmon Arm