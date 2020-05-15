PHOTOS: Canada Post employees salute healthcare workers in Vernon

Canada Post employees staged an appreciation parade for healthcare workers past the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Thursday, May 14, 2020. (Derek Charlton photo)
Canada Post employees staged an appreciation parade for healthcare workers past the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Thursday, May 14, 2020. (Derek Charlton photo)
Canada Post employees staged an appreciation parade for healthcare workers past the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Thursday, May 14, 2020. (Jordie Korn photo)
Canada Post employees staged an appreciation parade for healthcare workers past the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Thursday, May 14, 2020. (Lori Bonang photo)
Canada Post employees staged an appreciation parade for healthcare workers past the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Thursday, May 14, 2020. (Derek Charlton photo)

Canada Post employees sent a message of thanks to heathcare workers with a parade in Vernon Thursday evening.

A lengthy line of mail delivery trucks and other vehicles made its way up the hill to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital around 7 p.m. May 14.

“Just a little thanks from us to the healthcare workers and first responders in Vernon and our local area,” said Canada Post employee Derek Charlton.

Around the country, people have been cheering on essential healthcare workers as they navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic. For full coverage of on the novel coronavirus, go here.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Vernonites return to provincial parks

WATCH: Large number of hummingbirds surprise Shuswap resident

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shuswap potter returns to kiln to create 500 bowls for food bank
Next story
Letters of gratitude: South Canoe Elementary students give thanks to essential workers

Just Posted

Letters of gratitude: South Canoe Elementary students give thanks to essential workers

Grade 2/3 students write to health-care workers, truck drivers, cashiers and others

Interior Health gives go ahead for gyms to reopen on May 19

Gym owners will have to first create a written COVID-19 mitigation plan

Salmon Arm dealership shows appreciation to hospital staff

Jacobson Ford drops off donation of 200 face shields to Shuswap Lake General Hospital

Shuswap potter returns to kiln to create 500 bowls for food bank

Mud, Sweat and Tears’ Bruce Nyeste thrilled by successful sale of initial run

Popular Margaret Falls Trail remains closed along with some North and South Shuswap parks

Although many parks opened for day use on May 14, people are urged to keep physical distancing

COVID-19: B.C. schools to begin part-time class instruction June 1

‘Will allow us to test and gauge as we go,’ John Horgan says

Shuswap potter returns to kiln to create 500 bowls for food bank

Mud, Sweat and Tears’ Bruce Nyeste thrilled by successful sale of initial run

Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen provides 10 bursaries

Financial aid available to those who have graduated in region within past five years

VIDEO: Good Samaritans save woman, baby from burning Jeep on B.C. highway

Jeep burst into flames minutes after roll-over crash caused by road rage

Editorial: New math may prompt parents to send kids back to school

Province announces greater detail on plans for Jan. 1 in-class instruction

PHOTOS: Canada Post employees salute healthcare workers in Vernon

Parade in appreciation of healthcare workers went past Vernon Jubilee Hospital Thursday evening

‘It feels surreal’: Armstrong grad wins $80K UBC scholarship

Aidan Eglin is a recipient of the prestigious Schulich Leader Award

Skateboard park, pickleball, tennis courts to open May 16 in West Kelowna

Measures such as no handshaking, good hygiene, distancing and staying home when sick are in place

Pandemic orders sparking more landlord-tenant disputes, says Princeton RCMP

Princeton RCMP are fielding an increasing number of calls about landlord and… Continue reading

Most Read